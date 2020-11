Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael Anthony Tkacik



Formerly of Beaver Falls



Michael Anthony Tkacik passed away on November 2, 2020. He was born on March 2, 1956.



He is survived by his wife, Cathy, daughter, Lauren; son-in-law, Jay and grandchildren, Cal and Kiri.



Memorial Services to be held at a later date



Services under the care of SWAN LAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Colorado Springs, Colorado.



