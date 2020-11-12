1/1
Michael "Wayne" Basco
Michael 'Wayne' Basco

Raccoon Township

Michael "Wayne" Basco, 82, a lifelong resident of Raccoon Twp., passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at West Penn Hospital.

Born November 24, 1937, in Aliquippa, he was a son of the late Michael and Angeline (Kolenda) Basco.

Michael retired from the tin mill of LTV Steel in Aliquippa with 44 plus years of service and he was a proud U.S. Army veteran having served during the Vietnam War.

Among his hobbies, he was an avid golfer and enjoyed bowling in various leagues at Sheffield Lanes.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, N. Caroline (Ham) Basco in 1988; a sister, Rita Strickler; and a nephew, Mike Mutkus.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Michele and Warren Wilkins; three grandchildren, Christopher LaMonaca, Cody McDade, and Caroline McDade; three step grandchildren, Danii DePetro, Nora Wilkins, and John Wilkins; two great-granddaughters, Zaylee McDade and Addison Grandberry; three step great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Liam, and Zack Witkowski; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Friends will be received Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, where a service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m.

Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Aliquippa, where the American Legion Honor Guard will perform full military honors.





Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
