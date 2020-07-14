1/
MICHAEL C. GAMBLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael C.

Gamble

Hookstown

Michael C. Gamble, 73 of Hookstown (Greene Twp.) died unexpectedly Saturday evening, July 11, 2020, in his Hookstown residence.

Born August 14, 1946, in East Liverpool, Ohio, he was a son of the late Cramer and Mary (Sovich) Gamble. Mike was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Surviving are his wife Rebecca E. (Kiggans) Gamble. His children are Michaelyn Rae Gamble, Michael Dean and his wife Deneen Gamble and Brent Douglas and his wife Jodi Gamble, all of Ocala, Fla.

Brother of Betty Kingsley of Ill., brother-in-law of Sam and Anna Mae Kiggans of Monaca; grandfather of Noah Holden, Jon Ortner, Austin Gamble, Hunter Gamble, Garytt Gamble and the late Nick Holden. Great grandfather of Alexis, Danica, Brystol, Jaxtyn and Wiley. Also surviving are nieces and nephews.

As per his request cremation will take place and no services are planned. Donations can be made in his name to one's favorite charity. Professional services provided by the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine St., Hookstown, PA 15050.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McConnell Funeral Home
447 Pine St
Hookstown, PA 15050
724-573-9511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McConnell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved