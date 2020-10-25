1/1
Michael Dopilka
Michael Dopilka

Formerly of

Center Township

Mr. Michael William Dopilka, 89, of Troutman, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Autumn Care of Statesville, N.C.

Mr. Dopilka was born January 16, 1931, in Phillipsburg, N.J., son of the late Andrew and Anastasia Peratiatko Dopilka.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Dale Andrew Dopilka; brothers, John and Joseph Dopilka and sister, Olga Laubach.

He is survived by one daughter, Sheila Dopilka Riddell and husband, Michael of Troutman; his sister-in-law, Elsie Dopilka and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his former wife, Rita Elm Gallagher.

Mr. Dopilka was a graduate of St. Philip and St. James High School, Phillipsburg, N.J. He received his Chemical Engineering degree from Lehigh University. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Defense Command during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Arco Chemical in Beaver County, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Dopilka was active in his church and community. He was a longtime member of St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church in Center Township, PA, where he served as a Eucharistic minister, catechism teacher and member of the Holy Name Society and Serra Club. He was a member of H.O.P.E (Helping Other Parents Endure the loss of a child) and Compassionate Friends of Beaver County.

Mr. Dopilka had many varied interests throughout his life. As a teenager, he raised homing pigeons and played high school football and baseball. He was a sports fan, especially enjoying hockey, then NASCAR in his later years. He also enjoyed photography and music of all types. His greatest joy was spending time with his son and best friend Dale.

He moved to North Carolina in 2013 to be near his daughter, residing at Atria (Brookdale Churchill) Assisted Living and attending St. Therese Catholic Church.

A private family graveside service will be held at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park in Rochester, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities of Pittsburgh or the March of Dimes.

Online condolences may be made to the family at

www.troutmanfuneral

home.com.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC 28166
(704) 528-4106
