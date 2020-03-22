|
Michael E. Trautman
Darlington
Saturday, March 21, 2020, Michael E. Trautman, loving husband, father and pap, passed away at the age of 59.
Mike was born on August 14, 1960, in Sewickley, Pa., to William and Mary Rose Trautman. He was a graduate of Ambridge Area High School. On July 10, 1982, he married Arleen Rambo Trautman and together they raised three beautiful children in their rural Ohioville home. Mike was passionate in his love for his wife and family. The finest of tinkerers, he spent countless hours building projects and sharing this passion and patience with his "apprentices." He never missed an invitation to a costume tea party, a monster truck rally or a trip for ice cream.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, William Trautman; brothers, Bill and Mark Trautman; and sister, Susan Lazzaretti.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Rose Trautman; wife, Arleen Trautman; three children, Danielle and Travis List, Michael and Ashley Trautman, and Jacob and Christy Trautman; six grandchildren; and siblings, Mary Lou Trautman, Peggy Russin, Doug Trautman, Rosemarie Melanson, and Dorothy Trautman.
At this time, a service is not able to be scheduled due to temporary social gathering restrictions. A celebration of life will be scheduled once we are able to congregate in honor of his life and will be shared at a future date.
Arrangements are being handled by GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 22, 2020