Michael G. Lukacin



Formerly of Aliquippa



Michael G. Lukacin, born to Mike and Anna Hudak Lukacin of Aliquippa, Pa., died September 14, 2020, at his home.



Survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandra; children, Kerin Cotten (Jeff) and Kevin Corrado (Lisa); grandchildren, Meagan Corrado, and Nicolas, William and Caroline Cotten; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John Lucason and Joseph Lukacin; five sisters, Mary Komack, Helen Nalli, Elizabeth Ribar, Irene Kubera and Anna Lukacin; and two nephews, John Paul Lucason and James Kubera.



A Mass of Christian burial was held Saturday, September 19, 2020, at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church followed by burial at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, Baton Rouge, Louisiana.



The Lukacin family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice.



"Gone from my sight but not from my heart."



