1/1
Michael G. Lukacin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael G. Lukacin

Formerly of Aliquippa

Michael G. Lukacin, born to Mike and Anna Hudak Lukacin of Aliquippa, Pa., died September 14, 2020, at his home.

Survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandra; children, Kerin Cotten (Jeff) and Kevin Corrado (Lisa); grandchildren, Meagan Corrado, and Nicolas, William and Caroline Cotten; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John Lucason and Joseph Lukacin; five sisters, Mary Komack, Helen Nalli, Elizabeth Ribar, Irene Kubera and Anna Lukacin; and two nephews, John Paul Lucason and James Kubera.

A Mass of Christian burial was held Saturday, September 19, 2020, at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church followed by burial at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Lukacin family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice.

"Gone from my sight but not from my heart."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved