Michael G. Lukacin
Michael G. Lukacin

Formerly of Aliquippa

Michael G. Lukacin, born to Mike and Anna Hudak Lukacin of Aliquippa, Pa., died September 14, 2020, at his home.

Survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandra; children, Kerin Cotten (Jeff) and Kevin Corrado (Lisa); grandchildren, Meagan Corrado, and Nicolas, William and Caroline Cotten; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John Lucason and Joseph Lukacin; five sisters, Mary Komack, Helen Nalli, Elizabeth Ribar, Irene Kubera and Anna Lukacin; and two nephews, John Paul Lucason and James Kubera.

A Mass of Christian burial was held Saturday, September 19, 2020, at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church followed by burial at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Lukacin family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice.

"Gone from my sight but not from my heart."

Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church
SEP
19
Burial
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
September 19, 2020
Dear Sandy, I know you have lost your best friend, a good man, a gentle person, and always kind. God bless you with His perfect peace and comfort.
SuEllen Hull-Lithgoe
Friend
September 18, 2020
I was very sorry to hear of Mike's passing, my thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Jimmie Daniel
Friend
September 18, 2020
Sandy, I am so sorry for the loss of your husband. Praying for peace and strength for you and your family during these difficult days. ❤
Paula Clark
Coworker
September 17, 2020
Sandy and Family,
Thoughts and prayers with you all. Sorry for your loss. Strength to continue without a loved one. He always had to crack a joke and made everyone around laugh.
Nina Fontenot
Friend
September 17, 2020
A gentle man. A kind man. A decent and loving man full of humor and mischief. Miss you to pieces.
Leslie Parker
Friend
September 17, 2020
Mrs. Sandy, sending prayers for comfort and peace as you give Big Mike back to God.
Keiley
Friend
September 17, 2020
Sandy, condolences on the death of Mike. He was fun to know during our water aerobics classes. I am sorry for your loss. You are in my prayers.
Carolyn M Stutts
Friend
September 16, 2020
Comfort Planter
