Michael G. Scheer
Ambridge
Michael G. Scheer, 89, of Ambridge, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020. He was the son of the late Nicholas and Agnes Scheer.
Michael always enjoyed big family gatherings. He was a minor league pitcher with a great left hand.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Anna Mae Scheer, and siblings, William Scheer, Agnes Jankowski, Nicolas Scheer, and Joseph Scheer.
Surviving are his children, Michael (Carol) Scheer, Jill Scheer, and Mark (Mary Lou) Scheer, and a granddaughter, Cherie Hoolahan.
Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth Street, Ambridge, (724-266-2549).
