Michael G. Shuster
Baden
Michael G. Shuster, 91, of Baden, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at home.
Born May 8 1928, in Rossiter Pa., he was the son of the late Michael and Susan Koromaus Shuster.
He was retired from J&L Steel with 30 years of service. Mike was a member of St. Marys Byzantine Catholic Church. He was a lifetime member of the Ambridge Sportsman Club, a former member of the Ambridge Eagles and was a U.S. Navy Korean War Veteran.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Rita Cvitko Shuster; one son and daughter-in-law, Michael J. and Susan Shuster, Industry; one daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Robert Strickland, Warrington, Va.; one sister and brother-in-law, Irene and Gene Shaffer, Sharon Pa. and ten grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one son, Baby boy Shuster, a daughter, Michele Robertson in 2004; one brother, John Shuster and one sister, Dorothy Larson.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, where a service will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Divine Liturgy for the repose of his soul at 10 a.m. at St. Marys Byzantine Catholic Church, with Father Thomas Schaffer officiating.
Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Allegheny Health Network and Good Samitran Hospice for their care and compassion they gave Mike.
The Beaver County Special Unit will meet at 11:15 a.m. at the cemetery to provide Full Military Honors.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 4, 2020