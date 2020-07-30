1/
MICHAEL HAYDEN
1925 - 2020
Michael Hayden

Industry

Michael Hayden, 94, of Industry, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at home.

Born November 11, 1925, in Slovan, Pa. he was the son of the late Nick and Bessy Klomecik Hayden.

Michael was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy serving during World War II. He retired in 1982, from Crucible Steel Colt Industries where he was a shipper in the blooming mill. He enjoyed hunting, dancing and playing the slots.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Bersick Hayden; his children and their spouses, Bess and Jeffrey Sklaver of Aurora, Colo., Mary and Bill Bierschwale, Follansbee W.Va., Melissa Hayden, Fairlawn, Ohio, Nick Hayden, Dayton, Ohio, and Sam and Libby Hayden, Ashville, Ohio and a granddaughter, Erica Bierschwale, Follansbee W.Va.

As per Michael's wishes there will be no public visitation.

The family is being served by D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland.

Private interment will take place in Mount Prospect Cemetery in Hickory Pa.





Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
D.L. Williams Funeral Home
848 Midland Ave
Midland, PA 15059
724-643-1300
