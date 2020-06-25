Michael J. "Hooter" Duzicky
Michael J. 'Hooter' Duzicky

Harmony Township

Michael J. "Hooter" Duzicky, 68, of Harmony Twp., died Monday, June 22, 2020, in Encompass Health Care.

Born August 25, 1951, in Sewickley, he was the son of the late Frank and Theresa Petros Duzicky. He was member of Good Samaritan Church, Board Member of the Ambridge Country Club, Polish Falcons and was an avid golfer. He was a 1969 graduate of Quaker Valley High School.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Rosenberger Duzicky; one brother and sister-in-law, Peter and Holly Duzicky, Ambridge; two brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Joseph Rosenberger Jr, Ambridge, and Anthony and Kim Rosenberger, Sewickley; two sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Celine and Tom Clouse, Lititz, Pa., and Christine and Michael Petukauskas, Conway; two sisters-in-law, Maxine Duzicky, Baden, and Charlotte Duzicky, Fair Oaks; and many loving and supportive nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, his was preceded in death by two brothers, John Duzicky and Frank "Duke" Duzicky.

A private family viewing was held Tuesday at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge. A Mass of Christian burial was held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Good Samaritan Church. Interment followed at Economy Cemetery.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
