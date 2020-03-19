|
|
Michael James Hudock, Sr.
Brighton Township
Michael James Hudock, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, went to be with God in Heaven after a long illness.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 48 years, Luba; his two children, daughter, Amanda (husband Jeff) Repas and son, Michael James Hudock, Jr.; three beautiful grandchildren, Jocelyn and Brianna Repas and Nicholas Cacchione and a brother, Charles (wife, Marina) Swartz. He now joins his parents, James and Charlena Hudock in Heaven.
The family will hold a private service at the TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third Street, Beaver. The family suggests contributions in Michael's memory may be made to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation).
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 19, 2020