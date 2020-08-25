Michael John ParahusChippewa TownshipMichael John Parahus, 61, of Chippewa Twp., passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, in his home.Born August 2, 1959, in Aliquippa, the beloved son of Michael Jr., and Pauline (Pazey) Parahus, of Chippewa Twp.He was a member of the Holy Ghost Russian Orthodox Church in Ambridge. Michael, was a member of the Tropical Fish Club of Pittsburgh, where he received many minor awards for the breeding and raising of his fish and received a major trophy for "Best in Show". He was an avid Steeler Fan, holding season tickets for many years. Michael was a 1977 graduate of Blackhawk School and a graduate of Edinboro State University receiving two degrees, one in Accounting and one in Psychology.He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Mary (Copak) Pazey; his paternal grandparents, Michael and Katharine (Gonko) Parahus, his aunts and uncles, Joseph and Mary (Pazey) Pollack, Mike and Iola (Battalini) Pazey, Albert and Anna (Parahus) Eastwood, and Julia "Judy" Parahus, also a cousin Mary Louise (Pollack) Costanza.In addition to his parents, he is survived by many loving and caring cousins.Friends will be received Thursday August 27, 2020, from 12 p.m until the time of service at 2 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, PA 15061, with Fr. William Evansky, officiating.Interment will follow in St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.