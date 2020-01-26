|
Michael Joseph Santry
Formerly of Baden
Michael Joseph Santry, Beaver Falls, passed away after a long illness on January 22, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Santry, and brother, Lawrence Santry.
He is survived by his mother, Dolores (Stepanic) Santry; two daughters, Sara Manson (Peter) and Michelle Santry; and two granddaughters, Zoë Santry and Lily Manson. Michael was a long-time resident of Baden, Pa., and graduate of Rochester High School and Pennsylvania State University. After college, Michael moved to Aspen, Colo., where he was an avid skier and woodworker.
There will be no visitation.
A memorial service will be held at a later time. Family and friends will be notified of the date, time, and location.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 26, 2020