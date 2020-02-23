Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI 53704
608-249-8257
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL KARAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL KARAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL KARAS Obituary
Michael Karas

Formerly of Hopewell Township

Michael Karas, age 68, of Madison Wisconsin, passed away at Agrace Hospice, with his wife at his side, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Michael fought a hard and courageous battle with Leukemia and other complications.

He was born on March 16, 1951, in Rochester, to Mitter and Ann (Seltz) Karas. Michael grew up in Hopewell Township and graduated from Hopewell High School. He went on to play basketball at Wichita State University and graduated with a BA. Michael married the love of his life, Donna Makovsky, on November 1, 1987, in Las Vegas at the Candlelight Chapel. He was an excellent carpenter, cook, storyteller and an amazing grandpa. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Michael is survived by his loving faithful caregiver and wife of 32 years, Donna; daughters, Alexis and Misty (Scott) Lewis; son, Lance Lazar; grandchildren, Cameron, Caden, and Cole; sisters, Donna (Carl) Hage and Diane (Geno "Waaba") Roberts; sister-in-law, Carolyn; nieces; nephews; other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Bill.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.

A special thanks to the staff at Agrace Hospice for their kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace Hospice. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -