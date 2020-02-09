Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maloney Funeral Home
2401 Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232
941-759-3133
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL SCRANTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL KENNETH SCRANTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL KENNETH SCRANTON Obituary
Michael Kenneth Scranton

Formerly of West Mayfield

Michael Kenneth Scranton, 72, of Sarasota, formerly of West Mayfield, passed away January 29, 2020.

He was born April 12, 1947, in West Mayfield to the late Robert and Dorothy (Koehler) Scranton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Patrick Scranton.

Michael served our country as a Medical Corpsman in the U. S. Army. He moved to Sarasota in 2001. He was a Christian and loved golfing and fishing.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 25 years, Sandy; son, Taylor and siblings, Roberta Blackwood, Robert Scranton and his wife, Gaye, Lila Bober and her husband, Wayne and Robin McGraw and her husband, Tim.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -