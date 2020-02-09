|
Michael Kenneth Scranton
Formerly of West Mayfield
Michael Kenneth Scranton, 72, of Sarasota, formerly of West Mayfield, passed away January 29, 2020.
He was born April 12, 1947, in West Mayfield to the late Robert and Dorothy (Koehler) Scranton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Patrick Scranton.
Michael served our country as a Medical Corpsman in the U. S. Army. He moved to Sarasota in 2001. He was a Christian and loved golfing and fishing.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 25 years, Sandy; son, Taylor and siblings, Roberta Blackwood, Robert Scranton and his wife, Gaye, Lila Bober and her husband, Wayne and Robin McGraw and her husband, Tim.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 9, 2020