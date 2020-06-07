Michael Kozak



Ambridge



Michael Kozak, of Ambridge, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020.



He was the husband of the late, Eugenia Kozak; father of Valerie (Rob), John (Holly) and the late, Robert and Mary Ann; grandfather of Karina Hudac and great grandfather of the late, Kevin Hudac.



Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, South Side on Monday, June 8, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. Funeral prayer on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 9 a.m. Funeral Liturgy in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Parastas on Monday, June 8, 2020, at 6 p.m.



