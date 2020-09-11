Michael Lewis 'EMO' Emery
New Brighton
On the afternoon of April 27, 2020, Michael Lewis 'Emo' Emery was called home to the Lord after suffering an apparent heart attack.
Born September 14, 1962, in New Brighton, Pa., son of the late Andrew and Mary (Ellis) Emery Sr. He was currently employed at AK Nahas Appliance Store. Michael was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, New Brighton, American Legion, Post #19, and a member for many years of the Beaver Valley Bowling Association. Michael graduated from New Brighton High School in 1980, where he was a three-year letterman in football and a two-year letterman in baseball. After graduation, his greatest joy was sharing his love of bowling with his late father and older brother, Andy. His greatest accomplishment in his bowling career was when he outshined his other opponents in setting the highest three game series in Beaver County bowling history which consisted of 300-279-278 for a total of 857 that night. He will be remembered as one of the "top bowlers" in Beaver County history. He held that record for the highest three game series for over 15 years. As in all sports, Mike said, "Records are meant to be broken and was happy for the person who broke his record by one pin."
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law; Livio Pagani and his Godparents, Alexander and Mary Lou Demeter.
Surviving are three sisters, Barbra Pagani, Fallston; Susan (Thomas) Holaren IV, New Brighton and Cynthia (Walter) Piontek, New Brighton; brother, Andrew (Sandy) Emery, Jr., Center Twp.; nieces and nephews, Renee (Jimmy) Moeller, Diane (Brian) Haffey, Michael (Jordan) Holaren, Andrew (Shawna) Holaren, Julie (Robert) McKinnon and Andrew (Brittney) Emery III; godchild, Sarah Emery and a family friend, Lorraine Hahn.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian burial on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Parish, New Brighton.
The family would like to thank his coworker, Dennis Hall, Cranberry Twp. Police Department and EMT's, Emergency Department, nurses, and physicians at UPMC Passavant, Cranberry for taking great care of Michael and for their kindness.
In Peace let us take our brother to his place of rest. May the angels lead you into paradise; may the martyrs come to welcome you and take you to the holy city, the new and eternal Jerusalem.
Arrangements by J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com
