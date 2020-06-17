Michael P. Hornick
Michael P. Hornick

Ohioville

Michael P. Hornick, 77, of Ohioville, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully from natural causes, Friday, June 12, 2020.

Born January 14, 1943, in East Liverpool, Ohio, he graduated in 1960 from Lincoln High School, Midland, going on to receive his B.S. Degree in Pharmacy from the University of Michigan in 1965. A proud veteran of the U. S. Navy, he served as a corpsman with the 1st Marine Division during the Vietnam War. Michael was a local business owner, as co-owner of Ernie's Pharmacy in Midland, Pa., and Porter's Pharmacy in Moon Twp., Pa. He retired in 2007.

Michael served as a former president of the Western Beaver School Board and the Midland Lions Club. He volunteered at local Greek Catholic Union events, and was active with many veteran activities. In his spare time, he loved to swim and cut grass.

Michael was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Norma Murdock Hornick, in 2018, and an infant son, Samuel, in 1978.

He will be greatly missed by his daughter, Sally (Stanton) Anderson, Winnetka, Ill., and son, James (Jennifer) Hornick, Chicago, Ill.; as well as his sister, Evelyn (Ernie) Dostalik, Ohioville, Pa.; one brother-in-law, Keith (Janine) Murdock, Wintersville, Ohio; sister-in-law, Diane (Delma) Hughes, Tallahassee, Fla.; and three grandchildren, Sadie, Sloane, and Stanton Anderson, Jr.; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be scheduled in the future.

Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

Memorial donations in Michael's name may be made online or mailed to the Carnegie Free Library, 61 9th Street, Midland, PA 15059, or the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center, 1 Lincoln Park, Midland, PA 15059.





Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
