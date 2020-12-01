Michael Parnell Jr.



Clinton



Michael Parnell Jr., 75, of Clinton, Pennsylvania, passed peacefully at his home on Saturday, November 28, 2020, following a lengthy illness.



A son of the late Michael Parnell Sr. and Rose Zrebick Parnell, he was born on December 21, 1944, in Gary, Indiana.



A retired welder, Michael was working as the caretaker of a local farm. Michael loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing were his favorite past-times. He was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Navy, stationed aboard the USS Goodrich at May Fort, Florida from 1962 to 1966, and he was a Catholic by faith.



Surviving is his brother, James (Linda) Parnell of Hookstown.



A private memorial service will be held at the ARNER FUNERAL



CHAPEL IN CHESTER, WV.



