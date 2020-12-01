1/
MICHAEL PARNELL Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Parnell Jr.

Clinton

Michael Parnell Jr., 75, of Clinton, Pennsylvania, passed peacefully at his home on Saturday, November 28, 2020, following a lengthy illness.

A son of the late Michael Parnell Sr. and Rose Zrebick Parnell, he was born on December 21, 1944, in Gary, Indiana.

A retired welder, Michael was working as the caretaker of a local farm. Michael loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing were his favorite past-times. He was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Navy, stationed aboard the USS Goodrich at May Fort, Florida from 1962 to 1966, and he was a Catholic by faith.

Surviving is his brother, James (Linda) Parnell of Hookstown.

A private memorial service will be held at the ARNER FUNERAL

CHAPEL IN CHESTER, WV.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arner Funeral Chapel Inc
607 Carolina Ave
Chester, WV 26034
(304) 387-1288
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Arner Funeral Chapel Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Mike we had many good times hunting and playing golf and you were always a class act . May you rest in peace brother .
Donald O'Neill
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved