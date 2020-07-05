1/1
Michael W. Myers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael W. Myers

Monaca

Michael W. Myers, 59, of Monaca, was called home to Heaven on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. His passing occurred peacefully while under hospice care at Allegheny General Hospital.

Michael was a son of the late Clair and June Rose (Reese) Myers.

After graduating from Riverside High School in 1978, Michael went to work at the former St Joe Lead Company (later known as Horsehead). Following the plant's closure, Michael gained employment with Anchor Hocking Glass Company where he remained until his illness. Michael's passions included hunting and fishing with his brother, Tom and had a love of music. He is fondly remembered as being a dedicated husband and family oriented father and grandfather.

He leaves his spouse of 20 years, Susan M. Myers. He was the dad of Michael Myers and step D to Katie Davies, Kristen (Jared) Moore and Michael Davies; a granddad to Haylee, Lillian, Zach, Henry, Owen, Jordan and Adrielle, all of whom he loved deeply. He was a brother of Carole Simpson Wilczek of Pittsburgh, Tracey (Fred) Bond of Florida and Thomas (Brenda) Myers of Michigan. He leaves several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Nancy (Rickey) Harrelson of North Carolina, Walter (Lori) Reynolds of Center Township, Edward Reynolds of Monaca, Gary (Brenda) Reynolds of North Carolina, Scott (Mary) Reynolds of Ohio and Robin Reynolds of Monaca, and an uncle and aunt, Robert (Jackie) Myers of Beaver Falls. He also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; his good friend, Jay; and his beloved Pitbull, Dexter.

The family has requested no public services.

Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the American Cancer Society.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000. To share online condolences, get directions or other information, please visit www.simpsonfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Svcs
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
7247284000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved