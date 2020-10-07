1/1
MICHAEL WAYNE BOBBITT
Michael Wayne Bobbitt

Beaver Falls

Michael Wayne Bobbitt, 58, passed away from complications of diabetes on Saturday, October 3, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Born January 21, 1962, in Durham, North Carolina to Margaret Simmons and the late Nathan E. Coleman (stepfather).

Mike enjoyed LIFE! He loved cooking; he was truly passionate about his barbecue sauce and cooking on the grill. He loved many things - among the things he loved were playing pool (joking while winning) shopping for clothes, (he could coordinate hats, shoes, and suits). He enjoyed football and basketball, dancing and listening to music. Mike was a generous man and had a heart of gold. He enjoyed his family and friends and he loved entertaining them. Mike was educated in the Warren School District and graduated from Warren Western Reserve High School. He retired from Susquehanna School District, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania in 2003, and then relocated to Beaver Falls, Pa., where he retired from ATI Precision Finishing in Rochester, Pa. He will be truly missed by all whom knew him!

He was preceded in death by Wendy Faye Bobbitt, Nathan Coleman III and Nefew Marcus Bobbitt.

Mike is leaving behind his loving and devoted wife of 17 years, Jodie Thomas-Bobbitt; children, Kiane Honeywood (Warren, Ohio), Shayla Bobbitt (Alexandria Va.), R A Bobbitt (Warren, Ohio); stepchildren, Todd Thomas (Lindsey) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) and Zion Brown (Beaver Falls, Pa.); siblings, James Bobbitt (Lisa) (Harrisburg, Pa.), Jason Coleman (Warren, Ohio), Denise Coleman (Warren, Ohio); devoted friends, Gary McElroy, Kevin Brackett, Charles Curry, Gus Apostolis, Darian Cole, Roscoe Hodge, Keith Lowe and James Livingston and a host of family and friends that loved him dearly.

Mike wishes "no services" due to Covid19.

Services entrusted to WASHINGTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS 1411 6th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
