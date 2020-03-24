Home

MICHAEL WILLIAM BORRELLI

MICHAEL WILLIAM BORRELLI Obituary
Michael William Borrelli

Beaver Falls

Michael William Borrelli, age 61, of Beaver Falls, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital.

Born September 18, 1958, in Rochester, Pa., to Doris J. (Morgan) Borrelli and the late Michael Borrelli. He was a Veteran who enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Jason) Theadore; son, Michael A. (Jamie) Borrelli; grandchildren, Alessia and Michael James Borrelli; mother, Doris J. Borrelli and two nephews, John and Justin Harlow.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Borrelli and sister, Belinda Harlow.

For all family and friends, a memorial service will be held sometime in the future.

Condolences may be left online at www.campbellfuneralhomes.com.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 24, 2020
