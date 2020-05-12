|
Michael William Pfeiffer
Brighton Township
Michael William Pfeiffer, 61, formerly of Ambridge, died suddenly on May 10, 2020, at his home in Brighton Township, Pa. He was born June 15, 1958, in Aliquippa, the son of the late William G. Pfeiffer and Mary Pfeiffer. He was a journeyman electrician and a long-time member of the I.B.E.W local 712 and was later a co-owner of New Sheffield Manor and Beaver Valley Assisted Living Personal Care Homes.
He is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Patricia Pfeiffer of Independence Twp.; daughter, Maria Everett and husband, Paul of New Port Richey, Fla.; son, Mitchell Pfeiffer and wife, Correna of Center Twp, Pa. and a granddaughter, Cassidy Pfeiffer of Center Twp.
He will be remembered as a man that loved to be with family, to travel, fish, golf and was a master class sporting clay marksman. He always kept himself busy and built, repaired and renovated many homes during his lifetime.
Due to health concerns related to Covid-19, no public service will be held. A memorial service may be held at a later date.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 12, 2020