Hookstown

Michelle F. Filippi, 69, of Hookstown, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley, Beaver.

Born October 11, 1950, in Aliquippa, she was a daughter for the late Stanley and Stella Skiba.

Michelle was a former employee of Allegheny Valley School, as a caregiver, for many years.

Surviving are two daughters, Tina DuBose and Kasie Sharps; her loving companion of 30 years, David Stuby; two sisters, Joan Nicastro and Dorothy (Edward) Welling; and many loving grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Skiba.

Honoring her wishes, all services will be private.

Arrangements have been provided by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 26, 2020
