MILDRED IRENE (BICKERSTAFF) WHITWORTH
Mildred Irene (Bickerstaff) Whitworth

South Beaver Township

Mildred Irene (Bickerstaff) Whitworth, age 91, of South Beaver Twp., formerly of Brighton Twp., passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Born April 14, 1929, in Rochester, she was the daughter of the late William Bickerstaff and Dorothy Kerr.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Hay Whitworth, Sr.; she is survived by her loving children, Nancy (Gary) Buzzatto, James Hay (Mary) Whitworth, Jr., and the late Linda (Jack) Faller; grandchildren, Susan (Clyde) Hudson, Justin (Amanda) Whitworth, Heather (Adam) Patrick, Tammi (Dennis) Mesko, Jack Faller, Jeff (Vikki) Faller, Lisa Faller, Tonya Knotts, and the late Joni Brackman; great grandchildren, Keonna (Greg), Liam, Abby, Killian, Reegan, Quinn, Aviana, Camryn, Chassidy (Jordan), Josh (Kelly), Krista (Lucas), Jacob, Zach, Tori, Chad, Dylan, Devin (Mel), Derek, and the late Jessica and William James; great great grandchildren, Kaiden, Jaivyn, Zora, Riley, Isabella, Harper, Maxwell, Kash, Nolan, Carter, Colton, and the late Grace; siblings, William (Barb) Bickerstaff and the late Jean Ciufo and Carol (Herb) Lawrence; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Millie was a long-time member of Steffin Hill Presbyterian Church, to which memorial contributions are suggested.

Family and friends are invited Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum), where funeral services will be held Friday morning, October 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Rev. James Salyers officiating.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc
273 Route 68
Rochester, PA 15074
7247282456
