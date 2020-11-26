Mildred J.
Rhodes
Aliquippa
On November 23, 2020, there was a glorious celebration in Heaven as Our Lord welcomed Millie Jean Rhodes, aged 96 years, back to her eternal home. Her beloved husband, Howard "Howd" Rhodes was certainly rejoicing at their reunion, as he preceded her in being called home.
Millie, formerly of Ambridge, Economy Borough, and Baden, and recently of Aliquippa, was the daughter of the late Sam and Louise Gurcic, and leaves behind to mourn this separation her son, Robert (Nancy) Rhodes of Industry, and Deb (Hank) Labik of Baden.
Millie delighted not only in her children, but also her grandchildren, Amy (John) Sosack, Jennifer (David) Johnson, Melissa (Shaun Haklo), and Courtney (Ray) Barthelemy. Our Lord graced her with many great children, to include, Chase (Shelby) Johnson, Devin Johnson, Trevor Johnson, John Sosack, Jr., Maura Sosack, Shaun Haklo, Jr., Brett Barthelemy and Honour Barthelemy. She was cherished by many nieces and nephews.
It is true that her life had a lasting impact upon so many. For that, and the knowledge that she is where she strove her whole life to be, we give thanks and celebrate, for her sake.
Millie lived her life in such a way that she was living proof of what it means to be a Christian and walk by faith and not by sight. As she was inclined to say, "I can do all things through Christ which strenghteneth me." Phillipians 4:13.
Millie cherished her many nieces and nephews, and was preceded in death by their mothers, Caroline (George) Knopick, Anne Holy, Violet (John) Strojek and Betty (Jim)Talarico.
In her bedside Bible, Millie had written these words, "I am humbled by the thought that you love me-all my doubts are gone. How Thou lovest me-you suffered and died for me! I am your child, and you are my Heavenly Father! May I always remember this-to love Thy will with all my heart, might, and soul." Whether you knew and loved her as Mom, Nana, Aunt Mil, neighbor, or friend, may we take to heart these words.
Thanks be to our God who so graciously allowed Millie to peacefully throw off the bonds of this earthly life. "O give thanks unto the God of heaven: for his mercy endureth forever." Psalm 136
She was loved beyond measure and we will continue to keenly feel her loss until our future reunion.
The family would like to thank all the workers at the small home on Buchanan Street and Life Beaver for treating our Mom as if she was their Mom.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to CORLESS-MATTER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 1133 Church Street Ambridge, PA 15003, www.corlessmatterfuneralhome.com
.