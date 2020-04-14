Home

Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
MILDRED "MICKEY" JOHNSON

MILDRED "MICKEY" JOHNSON Obituary
Mildred 'Mickey' Johnson

Midland

Mildred 'Mickey' Johnson, 93, of Midland, passed away early Monday morning, April 13, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley, Beaver with her family at her side.

Born March 29, 1927, in Midland, she was a daughter of the late Theodore and Stana Roknich and had been a resident of the Midland area all of her life. Mickey was a member of the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Ohioville and had formerly worked as a cook at many of the restaurants in Midland.

Preceding her in death besides her parents was her husband, Charles Johnson in 1974, and her five sisters, Sadie Bekich, Helen Mandish, Daisy Schwab, Mary Yope, and Luby Susich.

She is survived by her daughter, Christine Johnson, Midland, and a son, Charles "Chipper" (Lisa) Johnson, Richmond, Va.; four grandchildren, Kimberly (Kenneth John) Aeschbacher, Angel Peirsel, Michael (Gwen) Estepp and Daniel (Samantha) Johnson; six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at the Highland Cemetery, Ohioville by her Father Dan Barac. Arrangements are being conducted by the SCHWERHA-NOLL FUNERAL HOME, 600 Beaver Ave., Midland Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

Memorial contributions may be made if desired in Mickey's name to St George Serbian Orthodox Church, 30 10th St., Midland, PA 15059.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 14, 2020
