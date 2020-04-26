Home

POWERED BY

Services
Todd Funeral Home, Inc
340 Third Street
Beaver, PA 15009
(724) 775-0674
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred McGowan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred "Midge" McGowan


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred "Midge" McGowan Obituary
Mildred 'Midge' McGowan

Vanport

Mildred "Midge" McGowan, formerly a long-time resident of Vanport, passed away on April 23, 2020, at Providence Care Center, Beaver Falls, Pa.

Known to her family and friends as Midge, she was born on February 28, 1927, in Hooversville (Somerset County), Pa. She was the youngest of nine children born to the late Joseph and Victoria Zibiski. She was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Beaver, Pa., and was a member of the Marian Guild and the Keen Age Club. A few of Midge's favorite activities included bowling, playing cards, and family gatherings.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James McGowan; brothers, Charles, George, and Frank; sisters, Frances, Stella, Nell, Mary, and Margaret. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

She is survived by one son, Patrick McGowan, New Castle, Pa.; two daughters, Kathleen McClain (Denny), Bridgewater, Pa., and Christine Coates (James), New Sewickley Township; five grandchildren, Bridget, Caryn, Amanda, Erin, and James; and three great-grandchildren, Paige, Stephen, and Jack.

The family is grateful to the staff of Elmcroft, Providence Care Center, and Grane Hospice for their continued kindness and care.

Private service and internment are being handled by TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -