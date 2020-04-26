|
|
Mildred 'Midge' McGowan
Vanport
Mildred "Midge" McGowan, formerly a long-time resident of Vanport, passed away on April 23, 2020, at Providence Care Center, Beaver Falls, Pa.
Known to her family and friends as Midge, she was born on February 28, 1927, in Hooversville (Somerset County), Pa. She was the youngest of nine children born to the late Joseph and Victoria Zibiski. She was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Beaver, Pa., and was a member of the Marian Guild and the Keen Age Club. A few of Midge's favorite activities included bowling, playing cards, and family gatherings.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James McGowan; brothers, Charles, George, and Frank; sisters, Frances, Stella, Nell, Mary, and Margaret. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She is survived by one son, Patrick McGowan, New Castle, Pa.; two daughters, Kathleen McClain (Denny), Bridgewater, Pa., and Christine Coates (James), New Sewickley Township; five grandchildren, Bridget, Caryn, Amanda, Erin, and James; and three great-grandchildren, Paige, Stephen, and Jack.
The family is grateful to the staff of Elmcroft, Providence Care Center, and Grane Hospice for their continued kindness and care.
Private service and internment are being handled by TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 26, 2020