Mildred (Mitzi Radakovich) Naso
Mildred Naso, 95, known by all as Mitzi, passed away peacefully at her home in Ponte Vedra, Florida, on June 30, 2020, with her son, Jim, by her side.

Born January 6, 1925, in Aliquippa, Pa., she was the eldest daughter of the late Nikola and Anna (Yurich) Radakovich. As a young woman, she worked at J&L Steel for a short time, then ventured to Washington, DC, gaining employment as an office clerk at the Pentagon during World War II. In 1948 she moved to New York City working briefly for the telephone company, and on September 9, 1950, married the love of her life Vincent J. Naso, and moved to New Rochelle, New York, spending summers at their condo in Montauk, Long Island, New York. Their only child, son, James Vincent (Jim) Naso, Esq. was born on May 28, 1958. Mitzi had many talents and was very creative. She enjoyed the craft of rug hooking and painting as hobbies but attending dances with her husband was her favorite pastime. Both were impressive dancers.

Mitzi was preceded in death by her husband on January 25, 2014; brother, George N. Radakovich in 2005; sister-in-law, Donna Belich Radakovich in 2002; and brother-in-law, Donald Nikchevich in 2015.

She is survived by her son, James Vincent (Jim) Naso, Esq., from Ponte Vedra, Florida, with whom she resided; sisters, Nell (Conrad) Witalis, Aliquippa, Pa.; Julie (Donald) Nikchevich, Woodland Hills, Calif.; and Doe (Herbert S.) Bolger, Altoona, Pa.; and brother, Dan (Donna) Radakovich, Monaca, Pa.; nieces, LuAnn (Jamie) Thompson, Oakdale, Pa., and Nicole (Dale) DiCicco, Aliquippa, Pa.; and nephews, Dan (Marcia) Radakovich, Jr., Seneca, South Carolina; Dr. Donald (Dr. Jeannette) Nikchevich, and Christopher (Lydia) Nikchevich, from Westlake Village and Woodland Hills, California, and Lt Col Conrad E. (Cynthia) Witalis, of Beaver Falls, Pa.

Arrangements are under the direction of McMahon, Lyons & Hartnett Funeral Home, Inc. in White Plains, New York, with a funeral Mass at St. Pius X Church in Scarsdale, New York, on July 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, New York.

Due to the Covid-19 travel restrictions the Mass will be streamed on discovermass.com from St. Pius X church in Scarsdale, New York.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
