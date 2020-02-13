Home

A D Campbell Funeral Home
1326 8th Ave
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
724-846-1160
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Mildred Seiter


1949 - 2020
Mildred Seiter Obituary
Mildred Seiter

Fombell

Mildred Seiter, age 70, of Fombell, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at her home.

She was born May 19, 1949, in New Brighton, to the late Elmer and Mildred (Chiodo) Allison. She was a member of Ellport Community Church and worked at Walmart in multiple departments. Mildred loved her family.

She is survived by her husband, Edward Seiter; four children, Christina (Anthony) Belkowski, Kenny (Lisa) Black, Adam (Jamie Malloy) Black and Kevin (Jeannine) Black; grandchildren, Jessica, Melinda, Jason, Tommy, Lorianna, Katie, Noah, and Kevin Jr.; and great-grandchildren, Eli, Leah, Landon, Ryan and Isla.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the CAMPBELL'S BEAVER FALLS FUNERAL HOME, 14th Street and Eighth Avenue, www.campbellfuneralhomes.com. A service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

Procession to Grove Cemetery to follow.

Condolences may be left online at www.campbellfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 13, 2020
