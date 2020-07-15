1/1
Millicent (Mamula) Hayden
Millicent (Mamula)

Hayden

Hopewell Township

Millicent (Mamula) Hayden, 88, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, in her home.

Born August 24, 1931, in Aliquippa, a daughter of the late Samuel and Bertha Mamula, she was a member of St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church in Aliquippa.

Mrs. Hayden retired as a secretary from ARCO Chemical after 22 years of service. She enjoyed being a member of the ARCO Chemical Retiree's Club with her many friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years, Samuel Hayden, in 2000, and her sister-in-law, Doris Mamula.

Surviving are three daughters, Debi Tomei, Sherri (Tim) Klob, and Kim (Jim) Turnley; her grandchildren, Eric (Bernie) Tomei, Erin (Kevin) Prior, Taylor McGovern, Jim (Kait) Turnley, and Ryan (Jenna)Turnley; great-grandchildren, Alex, Dom, Mackenzie, Parker, Mila, and Iley; a brother, Sam Mamula; sister, Louise (Art) Rodich; and many loving nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, with Fr. Branislav Golic officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Elijah Church Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.

She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
