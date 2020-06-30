MILLIE BELLE RADER SPEARING
Millie Belle (Rader)

Spearing

Beaver

Formerly of Bridgewater

Millie Belle (Rader) Spearing, 92, of Beaver, formerly of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020.

She was born March 29, 1928, in Beaver, and was the daughter of the late William Walter and Elizabeth B. Kelvington Rader. She married the later Paul E. Spearing, Sr. in 1949. Millie retired from Phoenix Glass with 19 years of service and was Methodist by faith.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Paul (Skip) and Cindy Spearing, Rochester and David and Holly Spearing, Brighton Township; two daughters and a son-in-law, Wanda and Michael Wenzel, Taylor, Mich., and Susan Partington, Monaca; grandchildren, Kent and Mary Ziegler, Leslie and Bradley (Murph) Murphey and Christopher and Melissa Spearing; six great-grandchildren, Adam, Ethan, and Eva Spearing, Cristina Westmoreland, and Hayden and Penelope Ziegler; and a sister, Josephine Porter, Monaca.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Howard, Earl and Walter Rader; two sisters, Betty Mercer and Eleanore Curtis; and a son-in-law, Raymond Partington.

Friends will be received Monday from 2 to 8 p.m. in TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver, where a funeral service will be conducted Tuesday at 11 a.m. by the Reverend Gregory Clagg of the Grace Lutheran Church of Rochester. Interment will take place in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester.

Electronic condolences may be shared at www.toddfuneralhome.net

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Todd Funeral Home, Inc
JUN
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Todd Funeral Home, Inc
Funeral services provided by
Todd Funeral Home, Inc
340 Third Street
Beaver, PA 15009
7247750674
