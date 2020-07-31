1/
MIMI CATANZARITE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MIMI's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mimi Catanzarite

Monaca

Mimi Catanzarite, 79, of Monaca, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Friends will be received on Sunday, August 2, 2020, from 1 to 6 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000), where prayers will be offered on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Monaca. Interment will follow in the Parish Cemetery

A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's Times.

Due to COVID-19 please adhere to CDC guidelines.

To share online condolences, light a memorial candle, add photos, and other information, please visit the permanent memorial at simpsonfuneral

home.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Svcs
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
7247284000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Simpson Funeral & Cremation Svcs

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved