Miriam A. Dougherty
Brighton Township
Miriam A. Dougherty, 91, of Brighton Township, passed away on June 5, 2020, at Franciscan Manor.
Born on March 16, 1929, in Bridgewater, to the late Harry G. and Leah Frances Flinner, Miriam was a faithful member of Beaver Christian & Missionary Alliance Church. She graduated from Beaver Area High School in 1947 and she worked for the former Beaver Trust Company as their first non-attorney Trust Office for over 30 years. Miriam also was an avid reader.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Dougherty in 2016; three brothers, Lyle, Harry, and Robert Flinner; and one sister, Marguerite McKinney.
Miriam is survived by her two sons and their wives, Dr. Bruce (Michele) Dougherty, Connecticut and Timothy (Denise) Dougherty, Pittsburgh; one daughter and her husband, Jeannine (Philip) Biehls, New York; six grandchildren, Patricia (Blair) Schulman, New York; Allison (Chris) Ruiz, Marcella Dougherty and Brian Dougherty, all of Connecticut; Alexandria (Jordon) Kitchen, Pennsylvania; and Courtney Biehls, New York; two great-grandchildren, Camden and Avery Ruiz, Connecticut; and one sister, Roberta "Bobbie" Reisinger, Pennsylvania.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. A private funeral service will take place conducted by her pastor, the Rev. Rolland Gray. CDC guidelines of occupancy, social distancing, and the wearing of masks will be followed. Online condolences may be shared at www.nollfuneral.com
Interment to take place at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made in Miriam's name to the Beaver Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, 490 College Avenue, Beaver, PA 15009.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.