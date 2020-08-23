Mona D. Lynch
Raccoon Township
Mona D. Lynch, 82, of Raccoon Township, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.
Mona had a heart of gold; with a calm, kind, compassionate demeanor. She graduated from Penn State University where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. She was a well-respected labor and delivery nurse at Rochester Hospital and then at Heritage Valley, Beaver. Mona did volunteer work for years with Crimson Line at Brighton Rehabilitation Center, was a member of Monaca United Methodist Church. Mona was an active participant in Monaca Methodist Church Women's Group and Applefest. She was an avid Steelers and Penn State Nittany Lions fan.
She was the daughter of the late Paul L. and Isabelle J. (Plassmeyer) Dishler.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Isabelle Dishler; her sister, Virginia Shroyer; and the love of her life, her husband, Frank C. Lynch.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Laurie Markle, Sharon Lynch, Julie (Mark) Petcovic, and Scott (Amy) Lynch; her beloved grandchildren, Nathan (Kelly) Thomson, Carissa Thomson, Hannah Petcovic, Adam Petcovic, Scott Lynch, Jr., Mark Rusnak, and Chad Rusnak; her two sisters, Pauline Dishler and Kathy Shroyer; and her brother, Gary (Kathy) Dishler.
Mona's beautiful presence and the joy she brought to life will be greatly missed by her family.
Friends will be received on August 24, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, followed by a viewing on Tuesday at 12 p.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. with the Reverend Ross Pryor officiating. Interment will be in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.
A special thanks to the staff of Gallagher Hospice for their compassionate care for Mona in her final stages of life and also for the help, kindness, and compassion towards her children allowing them to care for her in the comfort of her home.
In lieu of flowers, be kind to your family, friends, and neighbors in honor of Mona.
To share online condolences, light a memorial candle, add photos, and other information, please visit the permanent memorial at simpsonfuneralhome.com
.