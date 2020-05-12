Home

MORRY DAVID


1946 - 2020
MORRY DAVID Obituary
Morry David

Center Township

Morry David, 73, of Center Twp., passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born June 23, 1946, in Aliquippa, a son of the late Joseph and Margaret (Alam) David. He was a 1964 graduate of Aliquippa High School.

Morry retired from J&L Steel, Aliquippa, with 30 years of service, and was a member of USWA Local #1211, where he served as Athletic Director.

He was a local developer and entrepreneur, owning several businesses including The Brass Monkey in Aliquippa, and Lindy's Restaurant in Center Twp.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 51 years, Joyce (Pushinsky) David; a son and daughter-in-law, Shawn and Jennifer David; a daughter, Sharon David, and her fiancé, Jason Stussy; five grandchildren, who were the joy of his life, Olivia, Joey, Ava, Sebastian, and Roman; two brothers, Anthony David and George David; a sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Pete Belich and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Leonard and Joanne Pushinsky.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters-in-law, Barbara David and Linda David.

Due to the current health situation of COVID 19, a private service will be held at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca.

His family wishes to extend a special thank you to his caregivers, Vernon Bridges, Imani Green, Brandon Irving, and Comforter Keepers, for all their kindness and care.


Published in The Beaver County Times on May 12, 2020
