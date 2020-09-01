Myrtle Ellen Kindelberger
Beaver
Myrtle Ellen Kindelberger, 88, of Beaver, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital after a long, hard fought battle with cancer.
She was born February 23, 1932, in Rochester, and was the daughter of the late Karl and Priscilla Laughlin Minke. She had worked at Bell Telephone, Kaufmann's, and retired from Verizon. She was a member of the Beaver United Methodist Church. Myrtle was a graduate of Beaver High School, had been a volunteer for the Heritage Valley Auxiliary, had been involved in the P.T.A., and enjoyed her ceramics, sewing, knitting, piano playing and reading.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Clyde Jolliffe; husband, Robert U. Kindelberger, and grandson, Tyler Marburger.
Surviving her are her children, Linda Knox (Thomas Hamilton) Beaver; Robert (Beth) Kindelberger, Hopewell Township; Cynthia Willis, Austin, Texas; Fredrick Kindelberger, Sunnyvale, Calif.; Mary Kay Marburger, Chippewa Township and Barbara (Joseph) Dunlap, Center Township; grandchildren, Robert Kindelberger Jr., Sara Hogan, Emily Collins, Garrett Willis, Jesse Kindelberger, Zachary Kindelberger and Brianna Marburger; and a great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Hogan.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver. A private funeral service will conducted by Dr. William Silver. She will then join her husband Robert in Beaver Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Beaver Area Memorial Library, 100 College Ave., Beaver, PA 15009 or the Beaver County Cancer and Heart Association
, 3582 Brodhead Rd. ,Suite 201, Monaca, PA 15061.
Electronic condolences may be shared at www.toddfuneralhome.net