N. Joan (Cox) Stickles
Hopewell Township
God called another angel home on March 27, 2020; N. Joan (Cox) Stickles, 86, of Hopewell Twp., our loving Mom, Nanny, aunt and friend passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family, following her courageous fight with cancer.
She was born June 11, 1933, in Greene County, a daughter of the late Dana H. and Lucy (Rhodes) Cox.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd E. Stickles; brothers, James Cox, Kermit Cox, and Ronald Cox; sisters, Mary Leshinsky, Susie Alderson, and Rita Campbell; and her son-in-law, Louis J. Ceccarelli Jr.
Joan was a graduate of Mapletown High School and was a member of the Ohio United Presbyterian Church, Hopewell Twp.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Debra Ceccarelli, Marsha Mann, and Amy Carl (Brent Jones); four grandchildren, Rachelle Ceccarelli (Randy Hill), Louis (Robin) Ceccarelli, Paul Mann (Sonia Joseph), and Larissa Carl (Ed Henry); four great-grandchildren, C.J. Skolnekovich, Isabella and Gianna Ceccarelli, Alessandra Mann, and Christopher Joseph Jr.; and her grand puppies. Also surviving are two brothers, Robert Cox and Charles (Shirley) Cox, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joan lived a full and wonderful life. She was the matriarch of the family and the glue that held them all together. She will be forever missed and forever in our hearts.
Due to health concerns surrounding COVID19, a private service will be held at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.
A celebration of Joan's life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 29, 2020