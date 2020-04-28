Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huntsman Funeral Home-Aliquippa
2345 Mill St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-4420
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy A. Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy A. Moore Obituary
Nancy A. Moore

Hopewell Township

Nancy A. Moore, born December 1932, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Masonic Village, Sewickley. She was a lifelong resident of Hopewell Township.

Nancy is survived by her sister and brother in-law, Susan and Robert Hollein and devoted nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" McNary Moore; mother and father, Mary Catherine Gray and John Edgar Nay and sister and brother-in-law, Barbara A. and Donald Daley.

Nancy worked 40 plus years in banking at the former Ambridge Savings & Loan, Economy Savings and ESB Bank. She was a member of Woodlawn Chapter 164 Order of Eastern Star and of the Raccoon United Presbyterian Church, Aliquippa.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially meals together because "you gotta eat", quilting, Pirates baseball and having her hair done.

Many thanks to the people, medical and nursing staff at Masonic Village for their tremendous care and support. Memorial donations can be made to Masonic Village, Sewickley.

All services are private. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery. HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 2345 Mill St., are entrusted with the arrangements.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -