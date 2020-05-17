|
|
Nancy Ann Kemerer
Monaca
Nancy Ann Kemerer, 70, of Monaca, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, to be with Our Lord and Savior.
Born October 5, 1949, in Beaver Falls, daughter of the late Grant Bentel Jr. and Marguerite McConaughy Pletz. Nancy was a lifelong resident of Beaver County. She enjoyed her years coaching softball and spending time with her friends and family. Her sassy personality made everyone that knew her fall in love.
She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Tracey and Rick Mineo and Susan and Stephen Fragomeni; four grandchildren, Anthony and Jocelyn Mineo, and Kayla and Makiya Murray; and her longtime fur baby, Willy. She is also survived by several brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and one very special aunt, Mary McConaughy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, David Bentel.
Due to the recent Covid-19 outbreak, a memorial service will take place at a later time when it is permitted to be organized by the family. Please email [email protected] if you would like to attend.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to CORLESS-MATTER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LLC, 1133 Church Street, Ambridge, www.corlessmatterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 17, 2020