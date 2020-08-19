Nancy Ann McMillinEnon ValleyNancy Ann McMillin, 65, of Enon Valley, passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, August 14, 2020, at UPMC Jameson.Nancy was born on September 14, 1954, daughter of the late Howard and Retta June McMillin.Nancy was a 1972 graduate of Mohawk High School. She attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Nancy worked as a nurse for the former Westmoreland Hospital. She was a member of Westfield Presbyterian Church where she served as deacon, sang in the choir, was chairman of funeral dinners and was a moderator of Westfield Women. Nancy also served as moderator for Mohawk Area Church Association for Women and Shenango Presbyterian Women.She was a member of East Palestine Chapter #381 Order of Eastern Star and was serving as Worthy Matron. She was Past Deputy Grand Matron in 2013 and 2014. She was Past State President in 2016 and held the Grand Cross of Color for International Rainbow Girls. She installed many other chapter officers. Nancy also placed first for the office of Martha in the Ken Scott Ritual Competition and was a two-year recipient of the Circle of Knowledge award. She was a member of Woodlawn Chapter in Pennsylvania and was a Past Matron and was Deputy Grand Matron for Region 3A. She participated in the Barbara Adams Ritual award and was recognized for her memory work. She was a member of Westfield Grange #1514 and would have been recognized as a 50-year member.She belongs to Lawrence County Pomona Grange where she was serving as secretary. She was a member of Pennsylvania State Grange, National Grange and was to be the co-chair of the State Grange session in October. She was a Lawrence County Junior Grange Princess, Pomona Princess and had been on the State Grange Youth Court. She was a nurse for the State Junior Camp and was affectionately called "Nurse Nancy". She served as a volunteer at the Lawrence County Fair for the Home Economics where she was in charge of the quilts and afghans.She was Judge of Elections for North Beaver 3.Nancy loved collecting rocks and shells, reading and Sudoku puzzles. She also loved flowers and had recently completed her rose garden. She was known for her apple dumplings. She made and sold many, with the profit going to various charitable projects.Nancy is survived by her two sisters, Mary Elizabeth McMillin and Laura Vannessa McMillin, both of Enon Valley, Pa.Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ila May McMillin and her brother, Roy Franklin McMillin.The family will receive friends on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the VAN DYKE-SWANEY-RETTIG FUNERAL HOME, East Palestine. To protect the families that we serve, our staff, and you, our neighbors and friends, we ask that visitors use face masks and follow the social distancing protocol.Eastern Star Service will be held Friday at 5:45 p.m. at the funeral home.Friends will also be received from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Westfield Presbyterian Church, New Castle. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church with Reverend Dr. David R. Clark officiating.Burial will follow in Westfield Presbyterian Cemetery.Memorial donations may be made to East Palestine Chapter #381 Order of Eastern Star.Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.