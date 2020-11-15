1/1
Nancy Elizabeth Ward
Nancy Elizabeth Ward

Beaver

Nancy Elizabeth Ward, 80, of Beaver, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Born July 21, 1940, in Bellevue, she was a daughter of the late Chester E. and Mary Margaret Murphy Klotz. Nancy worked for 13 years at the Brighton Township Municipal Authority and was active for over 30 years with the Brighton Township Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, where she served in many capacities including treasurer and president. She will be most remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, and proud grandmother and great-grandmother.

Nancy will be greatly missed by her husband of 62 years, James Norman Ward, Sr.; children, Kathleen (Dennis) Leasha, Laurie Drogus, Julie (Brian) Speerhas, James (Tina) Ward, Jr., and Amy (John) Jonas; a brother, Robert "Butch" Klotz; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert J. (Marsha) Ward, Sr., and Richard D. (Joan) Ward, Sr.; grandchildren, Adam (Lindsay) Shorak, Aubrey (Michael Donatelli) Carcelli, Jessica Zola, Hilary (Jason) Bender, Lauren (Brett) Cline, Kristina (Michael) Upham, Haley Drogus, Mary Beth (Cody Orlowski) Ward, Caitlin (Zack) Walker, Mallory Speerhas, and Trey (Presley) Drogus; along with ten great-grandchildren, and dear friends, Blaine and Linda Hepler.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her grandson, Ryan David Shorak.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, visitation and services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Nancy's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Pittsburgh Chapter, 2835 E Carson Street, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Memory Unit at Elmcroft Personal Care Home for the compassionate care given to Nancy.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
