Nancy (Fisanick) Vandrak
Chippewa Township
Nancy (Fisanick) Vandrak, age 84, of Chippewa Township, Beaver Falls, Pa., died on Saturday October 24, 2020, at home.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Dr. Robert Francis Vandrak, in 2013, and her son, Dr. Robert Stephen Vandrak, in 2015, who was married to Mrs. Heidi (Black) Vandrak.
Born June 1936, in Barnesboro, Pa., she was the daughter of Michael and Julia (Dercotch) Fisanick. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Michael Fisanick.
Survived by her brother, William Fisanick and sister-in-law, Nancy Fisanick; sister, Patricia (Fisanick) Golgosky and brother-in-law, William Golgosky and her children, Mrs. Kathy (Vandrak) Hansan married to Mr. Kevin Hansan, Mrs. Valerie (Vandrak) Kunkel married to Dr. Thomas Kunkel, Mrs. Michelle (Vandrak) Vojtek married to Mr. Edward Vojtek and Mr. Kenneth Vandrak married to Mrs. Heather (Yalich) Vandrak. She is also survived by fifteen grandchildren, Julia Vandrak, Jane (Luke) Roman, Robert P. Vandrak, Stephen Vandrak, Kylee Hansan, Jonathan Hansan, Kristen (Bill) Caplan, Kevin Kunkel, Craig Kunkel, Ashley Vojtek, Gregory Vojtek, Stephanie Vojtek, Chloe Vandrak, Carter Vandrak, and Corynn Vandrak and one great-grandson, Grayson Caplan.
After her graduation from John Carroll High School, Carrolltown, Pa., she enrolled in a nursing program at Mercy Hospital, Johnstown, Pa., where she obtained her Nursing (RN) Degree. She later continued her education and obtained a Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management and Psychology from Geneva College, Beaver Falls, PA. She then obtained a Master of Education and Counseling Degree from Penn State University, University Park, Pa., where she was inducted into Pi Lambda Theta, a National Education Honor Society.
Nancy's employment history began as a Registered Nurse at Miner's Hospital, Spangler Pa., Magee-Womens Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pa., and Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pa. In Leavenworth, Kansas she was a Visiting Nurse for the Leavenworth County Health Department and in Chippewa Township she performed Paramedical Physical Exams for Equifax, Greentree, Pa.
She was married to Dr. Robert F. Vandrak for 55 years, who retired as a Colonel from the United States Dental Corps. As an Army Colonel's wife she spent 21 years traveling with him and their five children to the following areas: Pittsburgh, Pa., Cleveland Ohio., Alexandria Va., Fort Dix N.J., Joppatowne, Md., Kansas City Mo., Kaiserslautern, Germany, Fort Leavenworth, Kan.
She was a member of St. Monica's Catholic Church, Chippewa Township, Beaver Falls, PA since 1981.
Friends will be received in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp.
, Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. Funeral prayers will be held Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church, Chippewa (formerly Christ the Divine Teacher) with Father Kim Schreck as celebrant.
Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Chippewa Twp.