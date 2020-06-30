NANCY JANE SMITH DUNNING
Nancy Jane Smith Dunning

Formerly of Monaca

Nancy Jane Smith Dunning of Cambridge, Ohio, formerly of Monaca, Rochester and Beaver, passed away on June 27, 2020.

She was the daughter of W.G. Grimmy Smith and Lillian Porter Smith of Freedom and Monaca area. She graduated with the M.H.S. Class of 1957, and was employed with the former Phoenix Glass and Koppers Company.

She lived in Cambridge the last 45 years with her husband of 60 years, John W. "Jack" Dunning, where they operated a group of auto dealerships that are today operated by their son. In retirement they split their residence between Cambridge and Naples, Fla.

Services and burial will take place in Cambridge, Ohio.

Visitation will be at BUNDY-LAW FUNERAL HOME on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, also at Bundy-Law at 11 a.m. with Mark Beros officiating.

Nancy's online guest book may be viewed and signed at www.bundy-lawfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bundy-Law Funeral Home
120 N 11Th St
Cambridge, OH 43725
(740) 432-5705
