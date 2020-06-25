Nancy L. Pasquale
Nancy L. Pasquale, 79, of Ellport, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Born in Bellevue, Pa., on August 14, 1940, Nancy was the daughter of the late Raymond William and Margaret Louise Thewes Hunt. She is survived by her husband, Albert Pasquale, who she married on May 7, 1960. Nancy had worked at the Ellwood City Hospital in the Housekeeping Department. She was a member of Holy Redeemer Parish, its Christian Mothers and Legion of Mary. Nancy enjoyed playing bingo but mostly loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, Albert at home, Nancy is survived by her children, Connie Sudano of Ellwood City, Karen (Bob) Smith of Kansas City, Kan. and Brian Pasquale of Ellport; four grandchildren, Anthony (Vanessa) Sudano, Carime (Collins) Sudano, Rochelle (Brian) Smith and Nichelle Smith; five great-grandchildren, Mea Jones, Gregory Jones, Aspen Shackelford, Rileigh Haibach and Saylor Haibach; and two sisters, Margaret (Ed) Vogel of Mars and Cheryl (Rich) Sloan of Slippery Rock.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her son-in-law, Jim Sudano.

Friends may call at the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport, on Sunday, June 28, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., where a Blessing Service will be offered on Monday with Fr. Mark L. Thomas at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.

Nancy's family would like to thank Lawrence Co. Sr. Life Program, especially for the loving care offered by the nurses and doctors. They would also suggest memorial contributions can be made in Nancy's name to Life Lawrence, 2911 W. State St., New Castle, PA 16101.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 25, 2020.
