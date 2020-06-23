Nancy Regina Pugh
Formerly of Baden
Nancy Regina Pugh, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Winter Park, Florida, at age 69. Nancy suffered a long battle with cancer.
She was the beloved wife of 50 years to Eugene T. Pugh (Peppy).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Mary (Filyo) Visokey; her daughter, Nadine Pugh and sister, Janice McCoy.
Nancy was the beloved mother of Adrian Besong of Leet Twp, and Bradley (Melissa) Pugh of Winter Park, Florida; grandmother of Desiree Nestor, Alyssa Besong, Brenton Besong, Nadine Pugh, Bradley Pugh II, and Philip Pugh and sister of Norma Mesko, and Norman (Lefty) Visokey.
Arrangements handled by KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549).
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 23, 2020.