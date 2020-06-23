NANCY REGINA PUGH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share NANCY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Regina Pugh

Formerly of Baden

Nancy Regina Pugh, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Winter Park, Florida, at age 69. Nancy suffered a long battle with cancer.

She was the beloved wife of 50 years to Eugene T. Pugh (Peppy).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Mary (Filyo) Visokey; her daughter, Nadine Pugh and sister, Janice McCoy.

Nancy was the beloved mother of Adrian Besong of Leet Twp, and Bradley (Melissa) Pugh of Winter Park, Florida; grandmother of Desiree Nestor, Alyssa Besong, Brenton Besong, Nadine Pugh, Bradley Pugh II, and Philip Pugh and sister of Norma Mesko, and Norman (Lefty) Visokey.

Arrangements handled by KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
547 8TH ST.
Ambridge, PA 15003
7242662549
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved