Nancy Sue (Dunlap) Wolfe
New Brighton
Nancy Sue (Dunlap) Wolfe, 87, of New Brighton, passed on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
She was born February 14, 1933, in Bridgewater, daughter of the late Floyd M. and Martha Dunlap. Nancy after graduating from Beaver High School, worked for Valvoline Oil Company for 10 years. She married her husband, William Dale Wolfe on January 27, 1962, and moved to New Brighton, where she lived until July 2018. Nancy and Bill were dedicated members of the First United Methodist Church, New Brighton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; brother, William; sister-in-law, Joan (Baxter); brother-in-law, David Roller and son, Larry Wolfe.
She is survived by two sons, Thomas and Judy (Belinski) Wolfe, Towanda, Pa. and William and Holly (Brooks) Wolfe, Virginia Beach, Va.; two grandsons, Ryan Bolland and wife, Cassie, Midland, Pa. and Tyler Wolfe, Virginia Beach, Va.; two granddaughters, Lauren and Megan Wolfe, Towanda, Pa.; one great grandson, Carson Bolland, Midland, Pa. and her sister, Jane (Dunlap) Roller, East Liverpool, Ohio.
A small Memorial Service will be held at a later date, followed by internment in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park alongside her husband and son.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 5, 2020