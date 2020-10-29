1/1
NATALIA OMOGROSSO BLINN
Natalia (Omogrosso) Blinn

Pulaski Township

Natalia (Omogrosso) Blinn, 73, of Pulaski Twp., passed away Tuesday October 27, 2020, at Franciscan Manor after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Born July 7, 1947, in Beaver Falls, the daughter of the late Joseph and Violet (Hayden) Omogrosso. She was a retired xray-technician for Heritage Valley Medical Center, Beaver. Natalia enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Boyd and loved shopping on QVC. She was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church, New Brighton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd "Sonny" Blinn; three brothers, Rudy Vrankovich, Joseph Omogrosso and Nicholas Vrankovich and one sister, Dorothy Kuchar.

Surviving are one brother, Mark Omogrosso, Beaver Falls; nieces and nephews, Gabriel (Jessica) Kachur, Stephen Kachur, Marissa (Brian) Viti, Matthew Vrankovich, Jonathan (Jessica) Vrankovich, Crystal Omogrosso and Nicholas Omogrosso; great nieces and great nephews Matty, Emma, Ava, Nicholas, Regan Jesse, Jayden, Will, Blake, Lilia, Eliana and Ada, and her friends, Brenda Halstead and Sandra Hegner.

Friends will be received Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com, where prayer will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in the Holy Family Catholic Church, Seventh Avenue, New Brighton.

COVID 19 guidelines using masks and social distancing will be followed at the funeral home and church.

Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, New Brighton.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 29, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
